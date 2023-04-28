The College of Eastern Idaho is hosting Energy Days.
That will kick off May 4 at 7:30 a.m. in CEI’s boardroom Building 3 with an Up and Atom Breakfast. Attendees will hear from Idaho lawmakers and advocates for the nuclear energy industry. Following breakfast, the energy speaker series will begin at 8:45 a.m.
This will include leaders from Idaho National Lab, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Idaho Falls Power and the Naval Reactors Facilities. The day will conclude with a free screening of “Nuclear Now” on CEI’s campus in Building 5.
