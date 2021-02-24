In November, we first told you about a Pocatello company that saw a need for N95 masks and started making them locally. That company is now certified to begin selling those masks. We got an inside look at the production process.
"It's really awesome!" exclaims LiveFree Personal Protection LLP President Josh Chandler. "You know, you have this vision and you hope it comes together, and to see it all come together has just been amazing."
In August last year, a vision to bring medical-grade masks to eastern Idaho, was born at LiveFree Emergency Response Inc. in Pocatello.
"Most companies are not willing to manufacture this cup-style (N95) because it's very labor intense. It's expensive to make," explains LiveFree Personal Protection COO Sterling Barnes. "The cup-style N95 is what the hospitals and health facilities love because it has excellent fit testing. It works really well with just about any face, and of course, it's got that N95 protection that is so important right now."
During the summer, a local emergency room doctor told LiveFree Emergency Response Inc. just how hard it was for healthcare facilities to buy medical-grade masks. That's when LiveFree created a new 'Personal Protection' division and began learning how to make the masks from scratch. "We had two people on full time -- far more than full time" says CEO Jake Chandler. "My brother, he spent every day here until midnight working on all our documentation, making sure all our measuring equipment had been calibrated correctly. Our polymer expert was here every night with him working on that stuff."
Along with working day and night, the LiveFree founders also had to fill out hundreds of pages worth of documents and have the masks tested by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. About two weeks ago, NIOSH certified the company. "These N95 respirators have been triple tested and have passed with flying colors," states Barnes. "We're super excited about that."
With the NIOSH seal of approval, comes a physical stamp. "It felt amazing to get those first cups coming off the manufacturing line with our official, approved N95 NIOSH certificate," adds Barnes.
Currently, a handful of LiveFree employees produce more than a million masks each month. In March, additional equipment -- and employees -- will allow the business to double that amount.
Josh Chandler says even though mask production started because of the pandemic, "when it's over we'll still need these products. We still ought to be buying them from local sources that we can count on when bad stuff happens. Which it does. It will."
LiveFree has now filled its first order with a local hospital and is working with other healthcare facilities in the region on future orders. To read more about the business, please see attached article.
