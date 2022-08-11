Now that the recall effort for three Pocatello City Council members has begun, the committee, Citizens Against Division, are announcing that they will begin collecting signatures this week.
The committee formed after remarks were made by city council member Roger Bray that are being called “divisive.”
The organization backed by the police, fire, and teacher unions is also looking to recall councilmembers Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
Citizens Against Division has set up a signature site at 820 East Young Street in Pocatello which is open from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and again from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will also be open on Saturday from Noon until 5:00 p.m.
Registered voters who live in Pocatello are eligible to sign the recall petition.
The committee has until the second Friday of September to collect the needed signatures for the recall to then be put on the November general election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.