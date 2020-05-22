Community Celebrates Graduating Seniors With a Parade

A local community came together to celebrate 2020 graduating seniors with a parade.
13 graduates from Pocatello and Highland High School paraded around in cap and gown on a float through the Tyhee area Thursday night.
A Bannock County fire truck led the way and stopped traffic as they made their way from Tyhee Road to Manning Lane.
The community donated baskets of goodies to the seniors that included everything from t-shirts to candy and face masks.
“I got chills, because as the fire truck led us down the road, people were pulling over. People were waving from their cars. It was just really, really spectacular,” says Marcy Jordan, Parade Organizer.
The parade lasted about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.