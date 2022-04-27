Dozens of community members volunteered for the annual Earth Day Clean-up at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello on Saturday.
The zoo provided tools to clean up tree branches, leaves, and other debris.
Rachael Daniels with Zoo Idaho says it's nice to have that support from the community to help get the zoo looking better for the season.
"this cleanup really makes the zoo look extra nice with the help of the community and they just get so much done in the time frame that we just wouldn't be able to get to and it really helps the zoo to look a little bit nicer for our guests and clear out some things that might be a potential danger for the animals or the exhibits,"says Rachael Daniels, Zoo Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.