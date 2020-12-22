Community Food Basket get an early gift from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber

The Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls got an early Christmas gift this year in the form a large donation.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce donated over 10-thousand dollars to the community food basket this morning.
The chamber partnered with hope lunch and elevation labs to raise the money to help combat food insecurity.
While the chamber was hoping to raise more money Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, says it won't be a one and done thing.
"We were hoping to raise a lot more but we're pretty happy that we raised just over $10,700 in about 3 weeks. We anticipate making this an annual event moving forward."
