A non-profit got a big surprise after a local company and its employees donated money to pay off the non-profit’s mortgage.
The Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls will be able to pay off their 22,000-square-foot storage warehouse. They needed $51,500 dollars to pay the mortgage.
In a news release, the Community Food Basket said that Melaleuca employees donated more than $30,000, which the Melaleuca Foundation then matched.
The amount covered the mortgage, as well as turkeys and groceries for the Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Salvation Army. Other major donors include the Four Amigas, the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Albertsons Foundation, Idaho Community Foundation, and the CHC Foundation.
