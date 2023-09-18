An annual event took place in Shelley over the weekend.
The annual 'Spud Day' event kicked off with a parade Saturday morning.
Community members lined the streets as floats, marching bands and horses passed by.
Candy and other goodies was also tossed out to parade goers.
Then after the parade, people headed over to the park for a free baked potato loaded with sour cream and cheese.
Several vendors were also set up in the park.
There were activities and contests with potatoes.+
