The community got their 'Greek' on Saturday for the annual Greek Festival.
The Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello hosted their annual Greek Fest.
Thousands lined up on Wyeth Street which was closed for the event this year.
The smell of lamb cooking drifted through the large crowd of people.
Organizers of the event say they made more food this year that was served up by local community leaders.
Ethnic dancers performed and there were tours of the church.
Father Constantine Zozos says he thinks tis was the biggest festival they've had so far and says it's the largest ethnic festival in the state.
"It's about being Greek for the day and people love it. I mean look at the line already. They've been waiting, anticipating this wonderful food. You saw the lamb on these big barbecue pits that we have here and we're roistering other lamb as well, as well as delicate beautiful pastries that are made by the women of this parish in our commercial kitchen, six thousand pieces of pastry and they're all going to go by the end of the day," says Father Constantine Zozos.
Money raised from the event goes towards restoration of the church and local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.