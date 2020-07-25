On Friday KPVI reported on a local boy that’s in critical condition after an accident on a family outing last weekend.
On Saturday KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to family and friends at an event they held for him.
Five-year old Jack Moser is fighting for his life at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after being hit by a camper trailer last weekend in Island Park.
His Uncle Jordan Peterson says Jack and his mom Amber Peterson are also being quarantined there because Jack was exposed to someone that tested positive for Covid-19 and his dad hasn’t been able to see him at the hospital.
“It’s one thing, you know, to feel helpless that your kid is in the hospital but to not be able to go see him and be a part of the whole process is even more difficult,” says Jordan Peterson, Jack’s Uncle.
Jennifer Simmons, the owner of Jriven, helped organize an event on Saturday called ‘Jog for Jack’ to help raise money for Jack and his family.
“I really am just overwhelmed with the amazing response and how fast people got on it,” says Jennifer Simmons, Event Organizer.
Dozens of community members showed up to the ‘Jog for Jack’ event to run or walk to show their support for Jack and his healing process.
“Hopefully have Jack on our minds, have Amber on our minds, have Jordan on our minds and just send up some love and some healing thoughts for them,” says Simmons.
“This has just been a really tragic thing and as a mother I can’t imagine what my friend is going through. Jack is such a great kid and they’re a great family and we just want to support them and show them our love, give Jack all the prayers that he needs, because he’s really fighting an uphill battle,” says Daniella Long, Family Friend.
On Friday Jack went through another surgery after several other surgeries he’s already endured over the past week.
“He’s still intubated so he can’t talk but he is waking up. He’s reaching out for his mom. She’s able to talk to him. He squeezes her hand. She’s reading him all the messages. She’s making sure that he knows how loved he is,” says Peterson.
Jack’s mom Amber Peterson said on a Facebook post that Jack’s surgery on Friday was successful and he’s made a lot of progress.
There is also a GoFundMe and Venmo account set up in Jack Moser’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.