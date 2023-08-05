A very zen-like local metaphysical market happened on Friday.
The Metaphysical Market of Pocatello was at Lookout Point.
They set up every First Friday Art Walk during the summer months.
The market had a variety of metaphysical vendors and businesses.
Oracle and tarot readers were there.
Massage therapists were also on hand to give massages.
There were belly dancers and food trucks.
Alethea Gaukel, the co-organizer of the market says the best part about the event is the metaphysical community coming together to serve the community.
"People who are just trying to figure out who they are and where they fit in the world maybe. People who definitely believe in metaphysical healing and maybe like a natural and alternative options," says Alethea Gaukel, Co-organizer of the Market.
October 6th will be their last market of the season.
