The community is invited to the ‘Christmas Night Lights Drive-Thru' in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The event will be Friday November 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the parking lot on the 300 and 400 block of North Union Pacific Avenue.
Floats will be set up in a straight line and cars can drive by on each side of the floats.
Santa will be at the end of the line in a fire truck with his elves handing out goody bags to the kids.
“We’re going to make 1,500 kids in our community very happy. They’re going to get to see Santa. It’s as normal as we can possibly do right now under the governor’s orders,” says Stephanie Palagi, Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot at West Wyeth and North Harrison.
The restored Buster Brown Shoes neon sign will also be tuned on that night.
