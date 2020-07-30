Local leaders from Pocatello, American Falls, Bannock County, and Power County came together for the groundbreaking of a new Frigitek Cold Storage Facility next to the Pocatello Regional Airport.
Frigitek is leasing about 20 acres in the business park area at the airport. The future 280,000 square feet cold storage facility will employ up to 80 people once completed.
The facility will allow Idaho farmers to store their products before being shipped around the country.
The company chose this location due to it's proximity to multiple major highways, railroads and the airport.
Frigitiek President Kenneth Brown says, "This project is successful because of some very, very imaginative hard-working people, and I really appreciate that. You guys are very, very fortunate to have each other. It's a special city."
The facility is currently in the planning phases of development. Local leaders have been working with the company for three years to get it to this stage of development.
To read the original proposed lease agreement between the City of Pocatello and Frigitek visit: https://www.pocatello.us/Archive/ViewFile/Item/1028
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.