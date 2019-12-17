Community members got to have coffee and cookies with the Mayor today.
‘Coffee with the Mayor’ happens once every quarter.
On Tuesday, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad joined residents and staff of the Copper Summit Assisted Living in Pocatello to discuss some city business and answer questions.
“I like to go to places that people do not typically come to me, and so we spend a lot of time in the assisted living homes. In those areas, these people, they’re interested in their community. They want to know what’s happening. They just don’t have the opportunity to come down to city hall, go to the council meetings and stuff and so it’s always good to be able to get up and see them and visit with them,” says Mayor Brian Blad, City of Pocatello.
During ‘Coffee with the Mayor,’ he talked about all the new and exciting things happening in Pocatello, like the FBI expansion and the new Northgate Interchange. He also talked about the housing shortage in the city.
“How are we going to make housing happen faster and better for our community and we’re hoping that the developers will respond to the requests that have happened and those requests have been people want condos and so if we can build a bunch of condos, then people can move into those, then they can see what and where in the community they want to build a custom home,” says Mayor Blad.
Mayor Blad talked about deals being worked on for two big corporations that will be located at the Pocatello Regional Airport. He also added that the Hoku site has finally been purchased by a development group that will develop that area.
“We’ve been able to get that off the PDA and off of their expense and put that into an asset for them and they’ve been able to get the value out of that, and so that’s a great win for our community as well,” says Mayor Blad.
Now going into a new year he says he wants to focus on the downtown area and two new city council members joining the council.
“I’m personally very excited about working with them. I think it’s going to be fun. I think it’s going to be neat to see how we can get everything working together and my hope is that we all get on the same boat and we all paddle in the same direction and I’m confident that, that will happen,” says Mayor Blad.
The new city council members will be sworn in at the beginning of January.
