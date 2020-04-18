Local community members showed truck drivers their appreciation on Saturday with a free barbecue in McCammon.
Truck drivers from all over the country could roll in and get their choice of a hot dog or a hamburger, chips, potato salad, snacks and a drink.
Local businesses and community members donated all of the food for the barbecue.
One local truck driver that was hauling canned corn says the free lunch event meant a lot to him.
“Honestly I think it’s a really good thing that they’re doing. It makes me feel appreciated and we appreciate this because sometimes on the road it does get kind of hard especially to find a home cooked meal,” says Seth Peterson, Truck Driver.
The truck drivers barbecue was held across the street from the Flying ‘J’ in McCammon.
There was enough food for at least 200 truck drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.