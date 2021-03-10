For over a year we've been following a local family that sells toffee during Christmas to go on family vacations. Last Friday, the community put on a parade in the Carlson family's honor.
Cally Carlson wore a tiara as she sat outside her Pocatello home watching cars full of friends and family drive by. For someone affectionately known as the "Toffee Queen" that tiara was a perfect fit.
"I didn't know anything about it until I walked in," Cally explained. She continued, "It's pretty awesome."
A local organization called the E.L.F. Project gave Cally and her family the royal treatment through a private parade. "She's going to leave an everlasting imprint in this world and in the community itself," said E.L.F. Project Vice President Heather Richards. "Cally and that family are something to strive for. They are close knit. They are fun. They are friendly. You can't have a better family."
Honks, cheers and signs were symbols of the community's appreciation for Cally and her family. During the parade Cally warmly stated, "I can't talk as well as I could (to express her thanks like she would like), but I do feel their love."
Cally lost some of her ability to speak as a result of brain cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2014 and beat it. However, in 2018 the cancer came back. Last summer, it grew and began to affect her motor skills. "Cally has taken a turn for not the best," added Richads. "So, we are wanting to shout out to her and let her know how much the community loves her, appreciates her for everything she and her family have done for the community, and just giver her a last shoutout."
Dozens of people participated. For those who couldn't, the family has felt their support on social media. "I read the comments back to her," explained Cally's husband John. "She can't read anymore, but she knows what people are saying."
On Friday, after weeks of snow, even the weather cleared up for the "Queen of Toffee's" parade. "It's such a gorgeous, beautiful day!" exclaimed Cally. "It's awesome."
Last Christmas, the family sold more than 300 tins of their famous toffee. They used the money to take a family trip to the Grand Canyon because Cally had never been.
