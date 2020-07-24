A local five year old boy is in critical condition after being run over by a camp trailer while on a camping trip with his family in Island Park last weekend.
Five year old Jack Moser is currently in Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Jack was riding his bike last weekend in Island Park and he lost his balance on his bike and tipped over just as a truck pulling a camp trailer was driving by and he was run over.
The ambulance that took Jack to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg had another patient riding in that same ambulance that Jack was in and that patient tested positive for Covid-19.
Now Jack is quarantined in Primary Children’s Hospital with his mom Amber and he can’t see his dad or his family.
Jack has had multiple surgeries since the accident and is currently intubated and sedated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
On Saturday morning there will be a ‘Jog for Jack’ event at Jriven Fitness in Pocatello.
Jack’s uncle Jordan Peterson is a local paramedic and has started a GoFundMe Account for Jack and his family.
“It went from, like I said, from them saying that he’s not going to live through the night, he’s had more blood, he’s had more donor blood in his body than he has his own. He’s lost so much of his own that they just keep giving him more and more. The outpouring of support from the community is incredible,” says Jordan Peterson, Jack’s Uncle.
Jordan just started the GoFundMe account for Jack on Thursday and they have already raised over $19,000 dollars.
The ‘Jog for Jack’ event at Jriven Fitness starts at 8:00 a.m. and goes to 9:00 a.m.
Jriven Fitness is located at 669 West Quinn Road #13.
The GoFundMe Account is called the Jack Moser and Family, organized by Jordan Peterson.
There is also a Venmo: @Benefit_JackMoser
