Community rallies around local bar affected by "stay-home" order

Idaho's "stay-home" order created financial uncertainty for many local businesses. The community came together to help a local bar during the pandemic.
Hooligans bar in Pocatello, like all other bars, had to shut it's doors to comply with the "stay-home" order.
Bar owner Evan Pruett says, "We thought it was only going to be for a couple weeks. It turned out to be almost two-and-a-half months."
Pruett and his wife Amber own Hooligans. When they closed their doors to the public, they couldn't keep the bills from still coming in. This eventually led to some frustration. Pruett says, "My family is really close and we had been talking, and I was just venting my frustrations."
After hearing those frustrations, Pruett's brother set up a GoFundMe account about a month ago. So far, the community's raised nearly $14,000 to help the bar.
Pruett says, "I haven't owned this business very long. It's only been three years. So, it's going to help pay for my mortgage, my utilities, my employees."
Dozens of people donated to the cause, including some old friends who live across the county now. Pruett says, "If anybody knows me, they know this is my family. Hooligans is my family. I've done this [he worked at the bar before buying it] a long, long time and it made me and my family feel wonderful that the community came together."
With stage three of "Idaho Rebounds" allowing bars to reopen on May 30, Hooligans opened its doors after more than two months. For the Pruetts, it's good to be home.
Pruett exclaims, "I love it! It's like a stress reliever for me to just come see people, talk, interact with them, and just talk about life."
Pruett hopes the community continues to support the local businesses most affected by the pandemic and says he plans to pay it forward adding, "I love everyone and I'm going to try to pay back all of that to the community when I have the opportunity."
