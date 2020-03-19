While the Coronavirus is causing people to rush to stores, it also brought out the good in the community at one local store.
Nel's Bi-Lo in Pocatello held senior citizen and immune compromised only hours earlier this week that also brought out volunteers.
Not only did people show up to shop, but many people came just to volunteer to help people bring groceries to their cars and to bring carts back to the store.
A group of teenagers even showed up to help with deliveries.
Barry Dutton, Owner, Nel's Bi-Lo Market said, "We had a ton of people that just left money to pay it forward, were buying different products and leaving it just tell them to give whoever we thought needed it. Um, that was the amazing thing, it just really brought out the good in people."
This Friday, March 20 from 7 am to 9 am the store will be open exclusively for immune compromised people, from 9 am to 12 pm for senior citizens, and open the rest of the day until 8 pm to the general public.
