Schools across the country have closed down because of the coronavirus, meaning a lot of high school seniors are missing out on major milestones.
But there's an easy way to show some love to Pocatello/Chubbuck seniors through the Facebook group "Adopt a Senior - Pocatello area schools".
In the group of over 17 hundred, parents can post photos of their seniors with a brief bio. Anyone can then "adopt" that senior.
You just have to get their address, and then you can send them anything from a nice note, to cash to even a gift basket!
Some of the group posts are emotional, and detail the loss many of these kids are experiencing.
"Some of them brought me to tears honestly,” says Carole Shelley the creator of the Adopt a Senior Pocatello group.
“There's one kid who I never even met who was really into football and wanted to peruse a football career and had a couple people looking at him. And all of a sudden, it just went away. And his mom was saying how sad he was, and hasn't seen his smile and doesn't know what to do, and he just feels lost."
Shelley hopes to bring some joy to students like that during this tough time.
And the giving isn't always over once the student has gotten their gift. Any senior can be adopted more than once!
