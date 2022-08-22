Monday afternoon, the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck welcomed Idaho State University students to the area for the new school year.
Students were welcomed by Benny the Bengal as they made their way through the giant inflatable Bengal at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion.
Welcome Back Orange and Black is an annual event put on by the community and features area businesses and organizations as a way for students to get to know the community.
The ISU marching band made their way to the event and played the Bengal Fight Song along with the cheer squads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.