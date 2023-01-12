KPVI continues to follow a Pocatello woman who raises money and supplies for aid to Ukrainians.
Lena Contor has already made several trips with hundreds of donations - from clothes to toys.
Now, she's working to help bring a little light to Ukrainians with a special fundraiser.
"This is like miracle after miracle."
That's how Contor describes the truckloads of boxes that have been decorating her entire house and porch.
All the boxes contain Luci Lights - donated by the community.
In November and early December, Contor collected Luci lights for Ukrainians without power, after much of the country's infrastructure has been damaged in the war with Russia.
"I just got this idea that everyone need to have these Luci lights that I've had for 15 years," Contor said. "It doesn't break, it's this small and light. So I posted on Facebook, 'Can everyone who can buy a Luci light for me and I will take it to Ukraine?' In one week I got 150 lights."
In late December, Contor took those lights to Europe.
When she got home she found that she'd raised $14,000 in one month. She was able to turn that into about 1,300 Luci Lights.
"1,346 I feel like wow this is a huge number but then I think about all the dark apartments and houses in Ukraine and it's a drop in the bucket," Contor said.
She reached out to the company that makes Luci Lights and told them what she was doing.
She got a surprising response.
"They were in shock," she said. "They said this is awesome we'll give you this deal - Luci lights that normally cost $25 cost $9.75."
And the company agreed to keep that deal in place as long as the war continues.
So Contor decided to capitalize on the deal and hold a special fundraiser.
On Saturday, she'll be selling Luci Lights at that discount price of $9.75. And the first 200 people can also buy an extra light for themselves for the same cost.
"I thought if I was able to get $14,000 just through Facebook friends, there's still a whole community that if they know about this great deal, maybe they will be happy to donate," Contor said.
On Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m. Contor will be at Barrie's Ski and Sports in Pocatello.
For every light bought for Ukraine, you'll get a ticket for the raffle drawings. There will be several raffle prizes from local businesses, including a specialty bike that Barrie's is giving away.
There will also be hot chocolate and homemade cookies.
When it comes to Luci Lights and why Contor started collecting those in the first place, she said it's because they are easy to use and perfect for the situation in Ukraine.
They are inflatable solar lights. They require no batteries and can last up to 24 hours without needing to be charged.
Contor gave KPVI pictures of Ukrainians who received the last donation of lights and described their reaction.
She said for those living in darkness every day, the Luci lights mean more than anything.
"They deliver food and medication regularly and people receive it and they thank them," she said. "And then they bring Luci lights and they're happy like kids.
"There's something special when you receive light and it's almost like eternal light," Contor added.
Contor said sometimes she worries she's asking too much or too often from the community but this Gate City community never disappoints.
"The war started in February and I have felt and experienced the support for months."
She's hoping they can come through once again at Saturday's fundraiser.
