You've heard the words confirmed and probable in regards to Covid-19 cases, but what's the difference?
A confirmed Covid-19 case is when a person has received a positive Covid-19 test result from an FDA approved test, commonly referred to as an RT PCR test.
If the person has a confirmed result, they do not even have to have symptoms or need to have been exposed.
Probable cases are more complicated as they are defined for a person that has had contact with a confirmed case and has symptoms but do not have a positive test result, or someone who has symptoms and has a positive antigen test also known as the rapid covid-19 test.
Maggie Mann, District Director, SIPH said, "You don't have to get another test, it's considered sufficient to confirm you as a probable case and we treat confirmed and probable cases identically."
PCR tests are in more of a limited supply, while rapid tests are typically more available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.