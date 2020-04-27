The construction process continues on a monument to honor fallen heroes and warriors.
The Gold Star Memorial monument in the Northgate area has already had the stars and feather stones installed.
Each one of the stars will represent each county in the State of Idaho and the feathers will represent the tribes.
Flags, lighting and a parking lot is also underway.
Community members have donated the land, materials, their time and money to erect the marble monument.
“It has been a great coming together for the community and we need to give those people that have spent their time and efforts and talents and resources and money, a great thank you for something that we can hold in high regard in our community,” says Donald Zebe, Pocatello.
When the project is complete, they will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and they hope to have it completed by sometime in June.
