Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED DURING THE DAY THEN BECOMING NORTHEAST 10 TO 20 MPH BY LATE AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING HOURS. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY CREATE ROUGH CHOP AND HAZARDOUS BOATING CONDITIONS ACROSS AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN OR SWAMP SMALL WATER CRAFT. &&