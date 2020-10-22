Sounds of drills, hammers and metal handle bars clanging together rang out all afternoon at the new Aid for Friends shelter in Pocatello. Construction is in full swing and a newly erected playground is just one sign that the shelter is getting closer to opening its doors to those in need.
"The current shelter over on 4th (Avenue) is over capacity now so this will be wonderful," says Larry Gebhardt. He and nearly a dozen other members of the Centennial Rotary Club spent Thursday afternoon assembling the shelter's new playground.
Aid for Friends is a decades-old establishment, and for years it's been running at capacity. The new building is funded through grants, lots of fundraising and donations -- like the playground given to the shelter by the rotary club.
"We raised the money last year and ordered the playground set which comes as a kit sort of like an Ikea playground kit with a bunch of parts and fasteners," states Gebhardt. The rotary club relies on community outreach to identify needs in the area. This outreach led to the relationship between the club and the shelter.
Inside the building, construction crews work at full speed. KPVI toured the shelter a few months ago. At the time, the floors were torn up and the walls were non-existent. Now, it's the exact opposite. Walls are up, holes where the floors were torn up to make room for new plumbing are filled, and soon appliances will be installed. The progress something that has the shelter's executive director excited.
"Isn't this amazing!" B.J. Stensland exclaims. "I can't believe how quickly it's developing into a new shelter."
For years, Stensland and her staff have been raising the more than $2 million needed for the the new building.
With such a large price, grants -- like one from the Idaho Community Foundation which purchased a new washer and dryer set -- are necessary to make the shelter operational in the coming months. While donations and grants to cover the construction costs are absolutely necessary, help purchasing appliances and furniture is just as needed.
"What good is a shelter without a playground? What good is a shelter without a washer and dryer? What good is a shelter without a kitchen?" says Stensland.
The shelter still needs to raise about $100,000 and currently also needs personal items (bedding, kitchenware, etc.) for people who've recently found permanent homes.
For information on how you can help, call Aid for Friends' administration office at (208) 232-0178.
