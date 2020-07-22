Last August, KPVI told you about a local nonprofit moving into a larger venue to accommodate the growing demand for its services. Now, nearly one year later, we got a sneak peek at the progress inside the new facility.
"There is a good possibility that I wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for Aid for Friends," James Magarity says. He experienced homelessness earlier this year and is just one of many people the Aid for Friends emergency shelter has helped over the last three and a half decades.
Soon, the shelter will be able to even more people.
"This is amazing. This is the most exciting thing that's come our way!" exclaims B.J. Stensland who is the executive director at Aid for Friends. That exciting thing is the progress of the shelter's new location.
As the population in Pocatello grows, more people - like Mr. Magarity - seek the shelter's assistance.
Magarity tells us, "It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, or what your circumstances are; if you're down in the dirt look around, there are people who will help you."
For years, the shelter has been running at capacity. The new facility will be able to serve more than triple the amount of people at one time. Stensland adds, "Here we're going to have anywhere from 75 to 80 beds and it could expand up to 100."
To finance the new space, Stensland and her staff had to fundraise more than $2 million. They are still about $100,000 away from the end goal.
When they were looking at possible locations, they chose the new spot based on longevity. Stensland explains, "We're all working hard to make this something that can be used for the next 20 [to] 25 years."
Getting to this point in construction has taken years, but for Stensland it's all worth while. "It is the most incredible feeling to see something that we've needed for so long become a reality."
Due to the pandemic, construction supplies can be hard to get but Stensland says she's hopeful the new shelter will be open by the end of this year or early 2021.
