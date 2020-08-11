According to the CDC emergency room visits have dropped across the country (more than 40 percent) and millions of Americans have turned to telehealth services. One local hospital offers its own telehealth service called Consult-A- Nurse.
"It is a free 24/7 advice line where people can call and speak directly with our RNs about any number of health questions that they may have," says Coleen Niemann. She is the director of community relations at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
She explains that like many telehealth services across the county, EIRMC's Consult-A-Nurse service is seeing an increase in use during the COVID-19 pandemic. She adds, "If you have questions about that particular illness, definitely call Consult-A-Nurse."
The service is free to anyone regardless of whether a caller is a patient or not at the hospital. The nurses are able to advise callers and provide information on a range of health topics - from children's health to sleep disorders.
Nonetheless, Niemann says EIRMC encourages those seeking medical help to reach out to their primary physician first, "but we know doctor's offices close at night and they're often not available, and certainly not on the weekends as well."
So when it's not possible to get a hold of your doctor's office, simply dial (208) 227-2778 and you'll be connected with a registered nurse. He or she can help you decide what your best plan of action should be based on the symptoms you're experiencing. Niemann adds, "Often times when people are ill they can manage their symptoms at home, but there are always triggers that would necessitate a doctor's visit, or an ER visit, or in worst case scenario calling 911."
