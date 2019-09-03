The Eastern Idaho State Fair is in full swing, and the Better Business Bureau is warning of certain things to look out for.
You should always use cash or a credit card over a debit card at the fair as portable card swipers can sometimes be hacked.
If you plan on buying a big ticket item at the fair, be skeptical of sales pitches and don't feel obligated to buy it on the spot.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "Be a little weary of vendors that have come from out of town or out of state. Make sure if you do purchase something like that you know where there's the service agreement or if there's any problem with that product you know where to go to, to get help."
You can inquire if a vendor is reputable at www.bbb.org.
