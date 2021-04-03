The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance after a controlled fire scorched 13 acres of land.
North Bannock and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management arrived to offer aid at the scene.
The fire took place around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Indian Creek area potentially threatening two homes.
The blaze came within 100 feet of one residence.
Eventually, firefighters gained control before it could get worse.
No structural damages was reported.
