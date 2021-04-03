Weather Alert

...Spring Snow and Rain Storm Arrives for Monday and Monday night... Low pressure is expected to move through central and eastern Idaho. It will bring much colder temperatures after a couple of days of near record heat and an entire week of nearly clear skies. The central Idaho mountains will be affected first, early Monday morning. Snowfall amounts of 0.5 inch to around 7 inches are expected in this area at elevations from Galena Summit and lower. Above Galena Summit elevations, snowfall will range from 3 to 9 inches. The eastern highlands, near the Wyoming border, will see 0.5 to 7 inches of snowfall. The Snake River plain north of Blackfoot will see a dusting to around 2 inches. For the rest of the Snake River plain and the eastern Magic Valley, only isolated areas of 0.5 of an inch or less are forecast. The snow will mix with rain during the day at the lower elevations. The bulk of the snow for the lower elevations will accumulate more on Monday night. This storm will also bring some strong wind of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts during Monday afternoon and evening to the Snake River plain, eastern Magic Valley, and the ridges througout central and eastern Idaho.