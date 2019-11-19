For anyone that’s ever wanted to give the cops a bird, now is your chance.
“We want people to give us the bird,” says Lt. Eric Anderson, Pocatello Police Department.
And by ‘giving the cops a bird,’ they mean a turkey for their first turkey drive.
The Pocatello Police Department is collecting birds to help those in need be able to have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving dinner.
“We’re big on being involved with the community, especially around the holidays and it’s just another thing that we’re trying to get involved in, trying to get other people involved in to help us out,” says Lt. Anderson.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says this is all part of the department’s community commitment.
“It’s a chance for us to be a little bit more involved and a little more of a chance to give back and a little bit more for people to see us being visible, approachable in our communities, so it goes right along with our mission statement,” says Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
After all the turkeys are collected, they’ll be taken to the Idaho Food Bank.
Food bank officials say their ultimate goal is to collect 1,200 turkeys to feed 1,200 families and they’ve already collected about half of that amount.
‘Hunger is a year round issue for people, but really in the wintertime especially, adding the holidays and everything else just adds so much more stress on top of you don’t have money for your food, you need to supply these extra meals and so we really just want to make that stress go away and provide that Thanksgiving meal, so that’s what’s really important, that we’re able to do this for our communities,” says Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, Idaho Food Bank.
The Pocatello Police Department’s goal is 50 turkeys and Idaho Central Credit Union is matching them.
The turkeys will be distributed along with food boxes to those with vouchers this Saturday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
