With the rise of the Coronavirus, you may be wondering how it will impact gas prices.
The Coronavirus is actually lowering the cost per gallon at the pump.
It has substantially pushed down the prices of oil to their lowest point in years, and its even plummeted down another 8% today which should continue to push gas prices down for another one to two weeks.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "The worst it gets, the lower prices may go whereas if the situation were to alleviate itself prices may start to go back up."
Across Idaho gas prices are averaging $2.48 per gallon, while the national average is $2.41 per gallon.
