The Coronavirus is affecting businesses but it’s important to still support your local business.
For local business owners you should communicate and be transparent to customers if your business is still open on how you’re keeping your place safe so customers can visit.
For consumers you can promote your local business through social media by sharing their Facebook page or leaving a positive review to attract new customers for them who can continue support them online or in person if their business is still open.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Whether you order take-out or order delivery or just simply look online and see if local businesses are offering things to purchase things online or purchase a gift card for another time these are all great ways that you can support a local business during this time."
You can find more information for business owners and consumers at bbb-businesses.org/covid-19.
