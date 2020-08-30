COVID-19 cases, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, meaning that they see at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week. The Center for Public Integrity, which has been publishing Coronavirus Task Force documents, reported that states in this "red zone" should consider limiting public gatherings and mandating masks.

Testing is increasing in all regions of the country after drops in the South during July and early August, but it is still far below the levels needed to control the virus. Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura and California wildfires, along with other weather disasters across the country, are making pandemic safety measures difficult and putting additional pressure on Americans who may already be unemployed, uninsured, or otherwise hit by COVID-19.

In an Aug. 25 report by U.S. News & World Report, Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said that schools must have a "sustainable plan" to stay open this fall. Some states, such as Maine, have seen their community transmission remain low while children congregate. In other states, such as Florida and Georgia, local leaders are pushing schools to open while denying administrators the funding, supplies, and data needed to make this decision. Every state has its own policies and strategy around school reopening, as well as testing, tracing, and other COVID-19 control measures.

With news coming so quickly amid reopenings, reclosings, overcrowded hospitals, and new insights into how COVID-19 spreads, Stacker compiled essential COVID-19 statistics from several different sources to paint a clearer picture of how the pandemic is progressing in each state. Case counts, fatality counts, and testing counts are up to date as of Aug. 26 and sourced from the COVID-19 Tracking Project at The Atlantic, a volunteer effort that compiles and standardizes COVID-19 data from state public health departments. Hospital capacity data are sourced from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hospital capacity estimates and are up to date as of Aug. 25. Nursing home outbreak data are sourced from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File and are up to date as of August 9. Prison and jail outbreak data are sourced from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project, spearheaded by Professor Sharon Dolovich, and are up to date as of Aug. 25.

Keep reading to see how case counts have fluctuated in your state, where states stand on flattening the curve, and where the biggest outbreaks so far have taken place.

Editor's note: Betsy Ladyzhets, a research associate at Stacker who worked on this story, volunteers for the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

