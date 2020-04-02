The Coronavirus has caused gas prices to skyrocket downward across the nation.
The average price of gasoline per gallon in Idaho has been much slower to drop compared to other states, with the statewide average dropping five cents in the past week to $2.27 per gallon, with some stations locally in Pocatello even lower than that.
The prices of crude oil have continue to fall and you may have heard of some being in the negative territory per barrel and while this most likely won't happen, it means that oil companies are producing and need someone to take their oil which in turn could cause some wells to shut down.
Across the United States, at least one station in nine different states is under $1.00 per gallon and this number could continue to grow.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy said, "The worst the situation gets the more people are going to be ordered to stay home and the more demand is going to be reduced for gasoline so it's going to go hand in hand and if the situation worsens prices will likely go down."
Even when the Coronavirus situations improves, experts say gas prices may go up but will still be lower than what they were before the outbreak began.
