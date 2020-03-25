The Coronavirus is even having an effect on local foodbanks.
There has been an increase in need for food with from the Coronavirus especially with people being laid off and not working full time across state, thus not having as much money to purchase food on their own.
The Eastern Idaho branch is fully functional despite the Coronavirus and there has been no disruption in their services yet.
The Idaho Foodbank is still in need of donations and volunteers.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, Idaho Foodbank said, "The best thing that people can do is donate monetarily like I said we're looking at the big picture so we're really focusing on getting large amounts of food in here and with the way we can use a dollar we can provide enough food for five meals for every dollar that's donated."
If you would like to donate or volunteer visit their website at www.IdahoFoodbank.org.
