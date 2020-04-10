The coronavirus is putting a strain on those who are repaying school loans, but the CARES Act is making it easier for some students
The CARES Act that was passed temporarily suspends payments on all federal student loans through the end of September and sets the interest rate to 0%.
Now this does not apply to private student loans that are covered by banks, credit unions or schools.
If you aren't able to afford these payments you should contact your lender immediately.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Definitely read over all your paperwork and make sure you're aware of all the components of your student loan and what your requirements are and the work with your lender directly to make sure that you can work out a compromise in this situation."
You should also be on the lookout for scam calls or emails where people pose to offer fake refinancing or loan forgiveness offers.
