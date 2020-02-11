Gas prices have continued to fall both in Idaho and across the rest of the nation due to a decreased demand and the Coronavirus.
Prices in Idaho have dropped about three cents to $2.50 per gallon in the past week, and the national average is down four cents in the past week to $2.43 per gallon.
Idaho's price has dropped 13 cents in the past month and the national average is down 16.5 cents per gallon.
The demand for gas nationwide is lower which is typical for this time of year but the Coronavirus has caused there to be a decreased demand for gas in China, which is normally the second largest oil producing nation.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "I would say that probably by mid-March we'll start to see prices going back up that's because seasonality trends start to change in March. Refineries are going to start maintenance and after that we're beginning to change back to summer gasoline which usually brings prices higher."
Additionally the increase in prices that usually happens in mid to late February most likely will be delayed by what's happening with the Coronavirus.
