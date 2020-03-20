While many food establishments are still open, there are certain measures you can take to stay safe from the spread of the Coronavirus.
The guidelines of food places are rapidly changing, and people are being asked to rely more on take-out and delivery services.
If you must eat inside a restaurant, it's being asked that restaurant owners clean their restaurants more frequently and also making sure groups of people sit at least six feet apart from each other, also known as social distancing.
Maggie Mann, District Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "This virus appears to be spread through droplets so if someone were to cough or sneeze those droplets go into the air and if you're six feet away they probably are not going to reach you the way they might if you're standing much closer."
If you feel like you may have symptoms of the Coronavirus, you can do a Coronavirus self-checker which can be found on the CDC’s website.
