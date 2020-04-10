With the coronavirus pandemic it's important that everyone plays their role to help flatten the curve.
Of most importance you should follow the social distancing guidelines of keeping at least six feet between you and another person.
If you’re trying to run or hike in an area that seems crowded, you should try and find a different place to recreate at.
Ultimately if you're not feeling well, the best thing you can do is stay home.
Maggie Mann, District Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "If you're sick, especially with symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home, that's going to help protect your neighbors, your friends, your coworkers, everyone in the community."
While not required, the CDC recommends all people wear some type of mask whether it be an N95 or homemade cloth mask.
