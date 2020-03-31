The Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across Idaho.
There are over 400 reported cases in the state with Ada County overtaking Blaine County for having the most cases in a single county.
Locally across Bannock County there are still only 4 confirmed cases but there is still a very good chance that number will go up.
It’s critically important to follow the governor's stay at home order so that the Coronavirus does not overwhelm the healthcare system with a sudden spike in cases.
Maggie Mann, District Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "Now more than ever it's important to be good neighbors, it's important to be patient with people and kind to people. If you see someone who's maybe not following the isolation order, help to educate them in a kind and patient way."
If you have been in close contact with a confirmed case you should stay in self isolation for at least 14 days.
