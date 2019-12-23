On Friday KPVI told you about the Country Christmas traditional light show coming back by popular demand on Saturday night.
The light show event at the Rustic Wagon Acres on Gibson Jack Road went off with a hitch.
What was supposed to be a ‘one night only’ event with Santa and Frosty, was so popular that they are bringing it back again for Christmas Eve, buyt this time Mrs. Claus will be joining the crew.
Since the event on Saturday night, more people have donated boxes and boxes of Christmas lights.
KPVI talked to Santa Clause who says he will not only be back for the next event on Christmas Eve, but he will continue to come back every year as long as it makes people happy.
“It’s just a great feeling to light it all up again. After the Charlotte Fire, it kind of knocked everybody down, but this is a spirit. I mean you come up here and this is all lit up and you see all the smiling faces and happy people yelling Merry Christmas. That’s what it’s all about, and to see that all come back and people coming up here and seeing it, it just goes to your hear and it’s a good feeling to see it,” says Santa.
Santa says they will leave the lights on until the first of the year, but Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty will make one more appearance on Christmas Eve after 6:30 p.m.
