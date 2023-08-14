Martina McBride is coming to eastern Idaho.
She will perform with special guest Nate Burnham on September 15 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. McBride is known for songs such as “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing,” “This One’s for the Girls,” and “My Baby Loves Me.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.