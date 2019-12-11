Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.