The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Wednesday that country singer Sara Evans will be returning for a concert in early 2020.
Sara Evans songs include “No Place That Far” and “Suds in the Bucket.”
The concert will be Saturday, February 22nd.
Tickets start at $29 and will be available starting Friday, December 13 at 10:00am at shobangaming.com.
