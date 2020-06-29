Country Superstar Shows up on Big Screen at Local Drive-in Theatre

Garth Brooks showed up on the big screen at a local drive-in over the weekend.
The Idan-Ha' Drive-in Theatre in Soda Springs played over an hour of Garth Brooks on their screen for tailgaters.
About 98 cars full of people showed up to watch the pre-recorded concert of Brooks.
The owner of the drive-in theatre says it was similar to experiencing a movie at the drive-in.
“We did our due diligence to maintain that six-foot social distancing if you will, so, but yeah it was kind of a fun night. It did rain on us a little bit, right at first but it really sparked the enthusiasm when the ‘Thunder Rolls’ came on by Garth Brooks and it just made it real feeling and brought a lot of electricity in the air and people were singing and dancing. It was crazy. It was a pretty good time,” says Jared Davis, Idan-Ha Drive-In Theatre.
The owner says he hopes they can do more of these types of shows again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.