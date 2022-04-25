If you didn't get your tickets to the Garth Brooks concert scheduled for June in Salt Lake City, don’t worry, the country superstar has added a second show.
Announced Monday afternoon, this second show will be Friday, June 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Tickets for the second show will go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m.
There are three ways to get tickets, online at ticketmaster.com/garth brooks, on the phone at 1-877-654-2784, and on the Ticketmaster app.
All tickets are $94.95 and that is the all-inclusive price.
