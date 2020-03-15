COVID-19 precautions aren't just for your health, but the community's

You've probably heard a lot about what you should do to keep from getting the coronavirus. Especially now with multiple confirmed cases in Idaho. If you are young, healthy, or low-risk, you should still take those precautions and not just for your own health.
The CDC, Idaho state officials and every other health agency keeps talking about good hygiene practices during the outbreak.
You've probably heard things like cover your coughs, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, sanitize home electronics and other devices you use often, and avoid large crowds hundreds of times in the last few weeks.
You may not be high risk for becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be listening this advice.
Those who are venerable, like the elderly and those with impaired immune systems need your help.
Local health officials say the community's health as a whole relies on each individual's actions.
Southeast Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says, "That we all step up to the plate and ensure that our response to this particular outbreak of disease, which is now classified as a worldwide pandemic, is as effective as possible."
Individuals can help "flatten the curve" or keep people out of the over-taxed healthcare system during a time of crisis by practicing the precautions mentioned above. Less people catching ill means less people going to hospitals panicked that they may have the virus.
If you want to know more about what to do to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or want more information in general on the virus, use the online tools at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.