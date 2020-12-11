Covid-19 is impacting every aspect of life, including the amount of paid time off people are taking from work.
A recent study looked at how people are using their PTO this year nationwide, and found that 39% of people said they took more time off, 38% of people said they took less time, 23% took the same.
Specifically to this year, people didn't want to travel because of Covid and 38% of people have been more hesitant to request pandemic PTO,
In Idaho, 44% of residents have actually taken more PTO this year which is higher than the national average of 39% of respondents, and only 22% said it was about the same as last year.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Idaho residents were a little bit less likely to check their email when compared to the rest of the nation when sop that's a really good thing for Idaho that Idaho residents are able to unplug when they're on a PTO day and are actually able to enjoy the day off."
35% of Idaho residents also said that they have gone one at least one full year before taking any PTO.
For more information: https://www.paysbig.com/blog/survey-reveals-americas-relationship-pto
