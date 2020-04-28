There is no doubt that COVID-19 is impacting the mental health of many Americans.
A recent study took into account mental health topics that were being Googled online across each state.
In Idaho, sleep deprivation was the most popular term along with restlessness, grief, and schizophrenia.
Across United States the topics all had to relate to themes around focus, sleep, and addiction and drug use.
Kendra Madsen, PR Specialist, TermLife2Go said, "Everyone is experiencing higher degrees of anxiety, depression, and stress and so it's so important during these times for us to really take the time to take care of ourselves."
If anything, COVID-19 has given people more of a reason to take their physical and mental health more seriously.
Here is a link to the full study: https://termlife2go.com/most-googled-mental-health-concerns/
