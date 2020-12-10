Covid-19 has significantly impacted unemployment across the United States which has varied state by state.
According to Wallethub, Georgia and Florida have seen the greatest increases in unemployment since the start of the pandemic.
While Idaho has seen an increase, it has done much better compared to other states as it finished 36th on the list.
Idaho has seen over a 700% increase in unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic, compared to last year at this time but it’s still not nearly as bad as Georgia which has seed over a 2200% increase.
Analysts say this has to deal with the industries that have been hardest by the pandemic.
Jill Gonzalez, analyst, WalletHub said, "Since it's not in Nevada, or Florida, which is so hugely reliant on winter travel, that's actually helping it out that's kind of the silver lining here. It also has other industries that didn't really get relived like agriculture and logistics that are still doing very well right now."
Wyoming saw a low unemployment increase compared to last year as well with just over a 500% increase.
