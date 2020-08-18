Stuart Summers, Associate Vice President, ISU said, "We have spent months preparing for this week."
That's what the administration is saying with full confidence about their preparations for the upcoming semester at Idaho State University.
There will be several different options of classes at ISU this semester, ranging from in-person, a combination of in-person and online, or completely online.
Having a mixture of classes in this format poses some challenges.
Dr. Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, Honors Program Director, ISU said, "Making sure that my students all feel that same connection, that same accessibility to me and to the content whether they're in person or online."
Faculty plans on sending more emails, as well as posting more content online and having extra support from teacher assistants to make sure students feel engaged while learning.
For in-person classes, ISU is holding them in bigger classrooms where students can be socially distant in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The health of students comes first and faculty at ISU want to be able to help if a student has Covid.
Dr. Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, Honors Program Director, ISU said, "One of my first questions is do they have a way to be able to get food or medicine, or resources, do they have someone on their team to help them with that delivery."
ISU has also taken a firm stance to require facemasks for anyone on campus.
Michael Autovino, mautovino@kpvi.com said, "All students attending Idaho State University this semester will be given both an ISU branded facemask and also the Bengal Pledge which stresses ISU's commitment to keep all students safe."
Covid-19 even changed the way one student thought of classes before the pandemic.
Tori Parks, Senior, ISU said, "This whole pandemic has kind of given me a new perspective on things it's made me a lot more grateful for the classes I do have in person and the people that I do get to talk to so in a way it's been more of a blessing kind of being able to be more appreciative of things."
While others would have opted for a delayed start to the semester.
Anya Brown, Graduate Student, ISU said, "I personally think it is a bit too early to re-open campus but i am super impressed with all that the administration has done to stop the spread of Covid on campus."
Above all, ISU wants students to be able to receive an education in a safe manner.
